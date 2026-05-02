MCD clears urban status for 48 Delhi villages to boost civic infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a proposal to grant urban status to 48 villages across the city, a move aimed at improving civic infrastructure and implementing planned development norms in these areas, officials said on Friday.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the decision was taken under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, and would help ensure more efficient delivery of civic services such as roads, sewerage, drinking water among others.

Sharma said several villages had acquired an urban character and needed formal recognition to enable systematic development works and better regulation. “In areas where urban activities have already expanded, bringing them under a formal urban framework will enable better planning and regulation,” she said.