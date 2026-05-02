Never Mind Age, Just Run!

On a warm April morning in Dwarka, The starting line at the Khyaal Run was packed, with well over 1,200 participants. It was not a typical race. A large share of the runners were in their 50s, 60s, and even 70s, rather than the usual younger crowd in running gear. It was difficult to spot intimidating pacers or elite marathoners trying to out-stare each other. The participants instead were just hanging out, chatting, doing some light stretching, and tying their shoes. It hardly felt like your typical race.
This was a rebellion against aging, families lined the streets to cheer them on and volunteers went about handing out paper cups filled with water. For a good number of the people out there, it was the first day of their running journey.
The Khyaal run at Dwarka was an initiative organized by the Khyaal app - a platform built for citizens over the age 50 .The event aimed to promote active aging and encourage older residents into running thereby cultivating routine and foster community building. The event featured 3k, 5k and 10k races, while the runners were grouped by age - 50s, 60s and 70s.
A sense of Purpose
For Sheel Aggarwal, a 74-year-old former banker, who finished first in his 5k category began his running journey in 2016. He says running has given him a sense of purpose.
But clinching a gold medal is really just a small part of his story. "Someone actually told me once, 'you're a non-runner,'" he recalled. "That really stuck with me. I just had to prove them wrong. "
What started out as a challenge to prove someone wrong quickly turned into a daily routine. He moved from 5K and 10K runs to completing a full marathon in Mumbai in 2024, and also took part in the Abbott World Marathon Majors across six different cities around the world in 2025.
The path hasn’t been easy. “Last year was very difficult. Before almost every run, I had some health issues, stomach problems, dehydration,” he said. During one race abroad in Berlin, he nearly quit midway. “But a runner told me, ‘an entire country is with you,’ and ran alongside me. That kept me going.”
That exact same kind of shared, uplifting energy was everywhere at the Khyaal Run. More than reaching the finish line, the event’s main focus was on getting people to show up, run and cultivate a routine and build discipline.
Walk, then jog
For Smita Dikshit,53, an ayurvedic practitioner, running began from a place of confinement . “I was bedridden for almost a year in 2018. “I was bedridden for almost a year in 2018, where even walking was difficult,” she said. Watching a group of runners in a park changed her mindset . She picked up running and could run 10 kilometers in a span of six months.”It became my ‘me’ time,” she said. Over time with improvements in endurance, she clocked podium finishes including a sub-hour 10k. The break during the pandemic made her realize the importance of strength training and yoga following which she adopted a more well-rounded approach.
She begins her day with meditation and yoga at 5 am followed by a running session. She also emphasises the importance of fitness for women as they age. “Muscle strength and bone density see a decline after Menopause, so it is important to stay active,” she says. Her advice to runners her age is” Start walking, then move to jogging and most importantly, don't compare yourself with others - run as much as your body allows. She is currently preparing for a half marathon in Ladakh.
Listen to the body
Until a year ago, 55-year- old Jaideep Kapoor had no experience in running and today she finished third in her 5k category. “ The idea of running itself was very daunting and 5 kms felt like a marathon”. She eventually developed a routine and pushed past her self-doubts. Kapoor now runs four days a week. Even a wrist fracture did not stop her. “I adapted, walk, run, walk, run,” she said.
She believes training your mind is the biggest challenge. People assume 5 kms as something improbable, but it isn't. While running alone early in the mornings can be challenging for women runners due to safety concerns, her group, The Dwarka express runners - have been very supportive. Running has given her a huge boost to her physical and mental health. Her message to other people who want to pick up running: “It’s never too late to begin. Just listen to your body, start with walking then slowly start running.” Her next aim is to compete at the Vedanta Procam half marathon - 21 kms - later this year
There were no dramatic or record-breaking finishes as the run came to an end. The air was filled with a quiet determination that proved the famous truism: age is just a number. Aggarwal said, “If someone wants to start, I’ll walk with them, and maybe, together, we’ll finish a marathon.”