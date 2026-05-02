Never Mind Age, Just Run!

On a warm April morning in Dwarka, The starting line at the Khyaal Run was packed, with well over 1,200 participants. It was not a typical race. A large share of the runners were in their 50s, 60s, and even 70s, rather than the usual younger crowd in running gear. It was difficult to spot intimidating pacers or elite marathoners trying to out-stare each other. The participants instead were just hanging out, chatting, doing some light stretching, and tying their shoes. It hardly felt like your typical race.

This was a rebellion against aging, families lined the streets to cheer them on and volunteers went about handing out paper cups filled with water. For a good number of the people out there, it was the first day of their running journey.



The Khyaal run at Dwarka was an initiative organized by the Khyaal app - a platform built for citizens over the age 50 .The event aimed to promote active aging and encourage older residents into running thereby cultivating routine and foster community building. The event featured 3k, 5k and 10k races, while the runners were grouped by age - 50s, 60s and 70s.

A sense of Purpose

For Sheel Aggarwal, a 74-year-old former banker, who finished first in his 5k category began his running journey in 2016. He says running has given him a sense of purpose.

But clinching a gold medal is really just a small part of his story. "Someone actually told me once, 'you're a non-runner,'" he recalled. "That really stuck with me. I just had to prove them wrong. "

What started out as a challenge to prove someone wrong quickly turned into a daily routine. He moved from 5K and 10K runs to completing a full marathon in Mumbai in 2024, and also took part in the Abbott World Marathon Majors across six different cities around the world in 2025.

The path hasn’t been easy. “Last year was very difficult. Before almost every run, I had some health issues, stomach problems, dehydration,” he said. During one race abroad in Berlin, he nearly quit midway. “But a runner told me, ‘an entire country is with you,’ and ran alongside me. That kept me going.”

That exact same kind of shared, uplifting energy was everywhere at the Khyaal Run. More than reaching the finish line, the event’s main focus was on getting people to show up, run and cultivate a routine and build discipline.