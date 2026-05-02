Parents already paid: AAP slams Delhi CM’s stand on school vendors

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her remarks on acting against private schools. Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the response comes after parents have already borne the cost.

He said the middle-class families were compelled to buy expensive uniforms, books and stationery ahead of the April 1 session, with pressure building from mid-March. He added that if government is serious about action, it should address steep fee hikes by private schools, which remain unchecked.

The AAP chief said, “There are people who consider themselves very clever, and while that is not an issue, it is troubling when they assume others are foolish.” He said the same applies to CM Rekha Gupta. He added that everyone knows the new school session in Delhi starts on April 1, and preparations begin around March 15.

He said that by April 15, almost every child and parent has purchased uniforms, books, and all required stationery. However, on April 30, the CM released what he described as a well-made reel, stating that she will inspect private schools.

Bharadwaj questioned what action can now be taken, as everything that was to be sold has already been sold and the loot has already been acquired. “If the Chief Minister truly wants to act, she should take action against increased school fees,” he said asserting that no action has been taken so far.