Self-enumeration under Census 2027 begins in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Self-enumeration under Census 2027 began in the capital on Friday, with many residents, including Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, completing the exercise on the first day.

The CM said that it is simple and completely safe. She urged residents to take part in self-enumeration and said, “Correct information and data pave the way for correct policies to benefit every needy person.”

The L-G, in a post on X, said that the exercise officially began across all Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards and urged the residents to take part in the process and support the census. “Your participation plays an important role in shaping the future of our city and nation,” he said in the post.

“This digital-first initiative gives citizens the power to directly submit their household details, helping ensure every resident is accurately counted. Reliable data is key to inclusive governance and a stronger, developed nation,” the LG added.

The exercise has already been conducted in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment areas, where a door-to-door survey is currently underway. All residents of MCD wards, irrespective of their domicile status, can participate in the voluntary self-enumeration exercise by logging on to the Census portal, officials said.