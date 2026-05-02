Self-enumeration under Census 2027 begins in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Self-enumeration under Census 2027 began in the capital on Friday, with many residents, including Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, completing the exercise on the first day.
The CM said that it is simple and completely safe. She urged residents to take part in self-enumeration and said, “Correct information and data pave the way for correct policies to benefit every needy person.”
The L-G, in a post on X, said that the exercise officially began across all Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards and urged the residents to take part in the process and support the census. “Your participation plays an important role in shaping the future of our city and nation,” he said in the post.
“This digital-first initiative gives citizens the power to directly submit their household details, helping ensure every resident is accurately counted. Reliable data is key to inclusive governance and a stronger, developed nation,” the LG added.
The exercise has already been conducted in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment areas, where a door-to-door survey is currently underway. All residents of MCD wards, irrespective of their domicile status, can participate in the voluntary self-enumeration exercise by logging on to the Census portal, officials said.
Under self-enumeration, residents will log on to the census portal and fill in information about their households. Only one login per household will be required, and the head of the family or any other member can complete the process using a mobile number.
Officials said users will have to select a language at the time of first login, which cannot be changed later. The process will also require respondents to provide the geo-coordinates of their residence, either by selecting the location on a satellite map, searching the address on the portal, or manually entering latitude and longitude.
An 11-digit self-enumeration ID will be generated after details submission, which will be produced by the people to the census enumerators who will visit households door-to-door for recording under Houselisting and Housing operations from May 16 to June 14.
There are 250 wards of the MCD in which self-enumeration will take place from May 1 to May 15.
Portal available in 16 languages
An 11-digit self-enumeration ID will be generated after details submission. The portal is available in 16 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Tamil, and Urdu, and includes built-in FAQs, tooltips and validation checks to improve accuracy.