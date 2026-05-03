Delhi a tourist destination, not transit hub: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi should be seen as a tourist destination rather than a transit hub, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

While attending a tourism stakeholders conference, she said Delhi, as the national capital, has unique features.

“We are trying to positively rebrand Delhi in the tourism sector so that tourists see this city as a destination and enjoy its unique features, not just as a transit point,” the CM said.

She said, “In Delhi, there are several historical monuments and attractions that tourists want to see. People want to see the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan, and other spots.”

The Chief Minister said in the past year, the Delhi government has taken several steps to improve the tourism ecosystem, including the Delhi Film Festival, the development of a Delhi Tourism Board and the implementation of a robust information system at prominent locations across the city.