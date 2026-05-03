Fear, confusion grip Delhi residents as emergency alert blips on phones

NEW DELHI: Shock, fear, and confusion gripped people across the national capital on Saturday after a loud emergency alert sound from a Cell Broadcast message issued by the Government of India. Many were initially alarmed, only to later realise from the message that “no action is required by the public upon receipt of this message”.

Deepti Nainwal, a former school teacher, said she was in her kitchen deciding what to cook when a loud, unfamiliar sound echoed at her home. “First of all, when the alert sound suddenly started on my phone, I was completely shocked. It was so unexpected that for a moment I didn’t understand what was happening.

However, after I read the message carefully, I realised it was a routine security alert issued by the authorities. Everyone in the house understood that it was only for safety and security purposes, and there was nothing to panic about. After reading it properly, I acknowledged the message and pressed OK,” she said.

She added that such alerts are issued periodically to keep citizens informed and prepared rather than to create panic.

Mobile phones across the country displayed the alert with a loud tone. The message read: “Extremely Severe Alerts now in India. Launch of Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology for instant disaster alerting service. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required… This is a test message.”