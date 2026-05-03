How a locked terrace, single staircase and iron grills turned Delhi building into a death trap for nine

Twelve fire tenders, along with teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), police and volunteers, battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control.

According to Delhi Fire Services, nine charred bodies were recovered from different parts of the building, including flats and the staircase leading to the locked terrace, where some victims had tried to escape.

The victims included five members of one family: Arvind Jain (60), his wife Anita Jain (58), their son Nishant Jain (35), daughter-in-law Anchal Jain (33), and grandson Akash. In another flat, Nitin Jain (50), his wife Shailey Jain (48), and their son Samyak Jain (25) also died.

On a lower floor, Shikha Jain (45) was found dead, while her husband Naveen Jain sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment. Their two daughters managed to escape with the help of locals.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as screams for help rang out while flames spread rapidly. Some residents reportedly rushed towards the terrace, only to find the access door locked. “The bodies of some victims were found near the staircase leading to the roof. Had the terrace door been open, they might have survived,” a firefighter said.

Family members and friends said victims made desperate calls for help as the fire intensified. “He kept calling people, saying ‘save me, save me’,” said a friend of one of the deceased.

Around 10 to 15 people were rescued, while two persons with minor injuries were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

In a statement, the hospital said it immediately activated its Disaster Management Protocol (Code Red) upon receiving information about the fire. “All departments were alerted and senior officers from clinical and administrative teams mobilised to ensure preparedness,” it said.

“Three persons with burn injuries reported at approximately 5 am. One was admitted for further management, while two were treated in the Emergency department,” the hospital added.