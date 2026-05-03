How a locked terrace, single staircase and iron grills turned Delhi building into a death trap for nine

A devastating fire tore through a four-storey residential building in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar in the early hours of Sunday, killing nine people, including a toddler, and leaving behind a trail of grief, panic and troubling questions about safety lapses.
The blaze broke out around 3:50 am in Vivek Vihar Phase-I and is suspected to have been triggered by an air-conditioner blast on a lower floor, officials said. Fanned by strong winds, the fire spread swiftly through the rear portion of the building, engulfing flats from the first to the fourth floors and trapping residents as thick smoke filled the structure.
Inside, the building turned into a death trap. It had a single central staircase serving as the only entry and exit point, while the terrace door, a possible escape route, was locked. Thick iron grills, enclosed rear balconies, and the narrow lane outside lined with adjoining structures and overhead wires further obstructed evacuation and rescue efforts.
“With the electricity supply disrupted, the centrally locked doors could not be opened and the elevator became non-functional. We had to cut through iron grills to reach those trapped,” a firefighter said. Ladders, including a turntable ladder vehicle, were deployed to rescue around 15 people.
Twelve fire tenders, along with teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), police and volunteers, battled the blaze for several hours before bringing it under control.
According to Delhi Fire Services, nine charred bodies were recovered from different parts of the building, including flats and the staircase leading to the locked terrace, where some victims had tried to escape.
The victims included five members of one family: Arvind Jain (60), his wife Anita Jain (58), their son Nishant Jain (35), daughter-in-law Anchal Jain (33), and grandson Akash. In another flat, Nitin Jain (50), his wife Shailey Jain (48), and their son Samyak Jain (25) also died.
On a lower floor, Shikha Jain (45) was found dead, while her husband Naveen Jain sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment. Their two daughters managed to escape with the help of locals.
Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as screams for help rang out while flames spread rapidly. Some residents reportedly rushed towards the terrace, only to find the access door locked. “The bodies of some victims were found near the staircase leading to the roof. Had the terrace door been open, they might have survived,” a firefighter said.
Family members and friends said victims made desperate calls for help as the fire intensified. “He kept calling people, saying ‘save me, save me’,” said a friend of one of the deceased.
Around 10 to 15 people were rescued, while two persons with minor injuries were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.
In a statement, the hospital said it immediately activated its Disaster Management Protocol (Code Red) upon receiving information about the fire. “All departments were alerted and senior officers from clinical and administrative teams mobilised to ensure preparedness,” it said.
“Three persons with burn injuries reported at approximately 5 am. One was admitted for further management, while two were treated in the Emergency department,” the hospital added.
Police have registered a case under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Vivek Vihar police station, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and examine possible lapses.
The incident comes amid a sharp rise in fire-related emergencies in the national capital. According to official data, Delhi Fire Services has attended 7,801 fire calls this year till April 27 , nearly 20 per cent higher than the 6,511 cases reported during the same period last year.
April alone recorded more than 2,300 fire incidents, marking a steep 54 per cent increase compared to March, reflecting a surge as temperatures rose. Officials attribute the spike to increased use of air-conditioners and electrical appliances, along with dry weather conditions.
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the loss of lives and said relief and medical assistance were being provided.
Several political leaders also visited the site to meet the bereaved families. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, local MLA Sanjay Goel, Councillor Pankaj Luthra, and BJP Shahdara district president Deepak Gaba were among those who reached Vivek Vihar to offer condolences on behalf of the ruling party.
(With inputs from PTI)