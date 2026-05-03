One-year-old among nine killed in massive blaze at residential building in Delhi's Shahdara

NEW DELHI: Nine people were charred to death on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a residential building in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar area.

The fire department has recovered nine charred bodies from different floors -- one from the first floor, five from the second floor, and three from the staircase mumty which was found locked.

According to reports, nine people -- including four women, four men, and a one-year-old child -- lost their lives in the fire.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the blaze may have been triggered by an air-conditioner explosion. They added that further probe is underway.

According to the fire officials, they got information at 3.47 am regarding the blaze. A total of 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at 6.25 am. The fire was in domestic articles in six flats, and 12 to 15 people were rescued by the Delhi Fire Services personnel.

A senior police officer said that they got a PCR call at 3.48 am regarding the incident, following which staff reached the spot. The fire brigade and crime team also reached the spot at Vivek Vihar B-Block.