Online feedback mandate sparks teachers' protest at Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

NEW DELHI: A recent circular issued by Shaheed Bhagat Singh College mandating students to fill online feedback forms through the ERP portal has triggered strong opposition from the college’s teachers’ body, AADTA. The association has termed the directive “unilateral” and “anti-teacher”, arguing that it disregards the collective position consistently maintained by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association on such mechanisms.

AADTA expressed surprise that the move was implemented despite the known affiliation of DUTA leadership with the college, raising concerns over the commitment to safeguarding teachers’ rights and institutional solidarity.

The association contended that making feedback compulsory, without addressing long-standing issues regarding transparency, and accountability, risks creating a coercive environment rather than fostering constructive engagement.

Teachers also flagged fears that the system could be used as a tool for harassment, undermining professional autonomy. Describing the circular as a “farman”, AADTA suggested that the measure appears more aligned with administrative control than genuine quality enhancement in teaching-learning processes.