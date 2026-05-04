Delhi govt tightens rules on traffic challans

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has introduced a structured, time-bound system for settling traffic challans, signalling a stricter approach to road discipline. The move aims to curb violations, improve safety, and ensure transparency through a fully digital process.

Under the new framework, avoiding challans will not be possible, and timely resolution will be mandatory. Violators cannot directly approach courts without first following the prescribed process.

CM Rekha Gupta said the government will implement amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The revised system is more stringent and technology-driven. Individuals committing five or more violations in a year will be treated as serious offenders, with possible suspension or disqualification of their driving licence.

Challans will be issued physically or electronically, including through camera-based surveillance. E-challans will be sent within three days if contact details are available, while physical notices will be delivered within 15 days. All records will be maintained on an online portal. Motorists have been advised to update their contact details.

After issuance, violators will have 45 days to pay or challenge the challan online. If ignored, it will be deemed accepted, with payment required within 30 days. If a challenge is rejected, payment must be made or the matter taken to court after depositing 50 percent of the fine.

The CM made it clear that once deadlines lapse, daily electronic notices will be issued. Continued non-payment will lead to restrictions on all vehicle-related services, including payment of taxes and processing of driving licence or registration-related requests.