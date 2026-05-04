Eviction fears grip Delhi as revised PM-UDAY leaves colonies in limbo

Earlier this month the Centre had revised the PM-UDAY policy to fast-track regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi on an “as is where is” basis, offering relief to lakhs of property owners. Key changes include removal of the mandatory layout plan requirement, easing conveyance deeds and authorisation slips. Regularisation responsibility shifts from DDA to the revenue department. Limited commercial use is permitted, and new construction will follow MCD norms.
However, there are many unauthorised colonies still in limbo—few of them perhaps as old as the city—that didn’t appear in the government’s list of regularisation. Some of these have even received the eviction notices, false hopes and anxiety wrapped in paper trails, uncertain about the fate of homes they have built over decades.
In 2019, the Centre had agreed to regularise 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, but the current number falls short by 179. However the complexity of the challenge lies not just in the colonies that have not found favour with the PM-UDAY scheme, but mostly in areas that have not even been documented for any attempts at regularisation. For residents of these areas, regularisation is not just about legal status, it is about access to basic urban rights, security of tenure, and the possibility of a more stable future.
Okhla at the epicentre of fear
In South Delhi, the tension has sharpened, especially in Okhla, after demolition notices surfaced and several densely populated localities were found missing from the government’s list of regularised colonies. Many areas such as Shaheen Bagh, Batla House, Noor Nagar, and parts of Abul Fazal are now gripped by unease, as residents are questioning if their homes will face demolition in the near future.
In the Dhobi Ghat area of Okhla, notices pasted on houses have triggered fear and confusion, with many residents saying that there has been little clarity from authorities about the steps ahead. For families who have lived there for decades, the sudden urgency conveyed through these notices has led to the sense of increasing vulnerability.
Zareena Begum, 67, described the fear gripping her neighbourhood and said, “We have been given a warning that we need to look for alternate places and vacate this place within 15 days; otherwise, action will be taken. There is no clarification as to what they will do. ”.
Another resident, Fareed, who works as a fruit seller, pointed to the urgency created by the timeline mentioned in the notices. He said, “Notices were put up on April 30, which means by May 15, we’ll have to find a solution. These notices were put up earlier as well.” He also said that the threat of eviction has not emerged suddenly; it was always there.
Meanwhile, the fears in Okhla are rooted in recent legal developments that have added weight to the possibility of demolition. On March 5, 2025, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea against the demolition of slum structures in the Dhobi Ghat area, observing that the settlement was illegal and situated on the ecologically sensitive Yamuna floodplain.
Justice Dharmesh Sharma, while hearing a petition filed by the “Dhobi Ghat Jhuggi Adhikar Manch”, said that the occupants were “rank trespassers” and not entitled to compensation or rehabilitation. Additionally, the court noted that the land had been acquired by the Delhi Development Authority for the development of a biodiversity park.
This legal backing has deepened concerns not just in Okhla but also in other unauthorised settlements across the city, where people are scared that similar action could be taken in their areas as well.
Amid rising panic, local leaders have attempted to reassure residents, but nothing eased the concerns on the ground. Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan acknowledged the anxiety but urged residents not to jump to conclusions.
“There is a lot of panic… there is no clarification as to what the government will do as to what will be done in these unauthorised colonies. I have sought time from L-G to clarify this,” he said.
Khan sought to reassure residents, saying that any immediate demolition was unlikely. “Colonies that are fully inhabited and have been provided basic facilities will not face demolition. I have written to the authorities, and we will work towards a solution. No particular house or colony will be targeted,” he said.
Despite such statements, the lack of official communication has left residents relying on speculation and informal information.
Sangam Vihar racing against time
According to research studies conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Sangam Vihar is among the largest unauthorised colonies in Asia, characterised by dense, unplanned, and multi-storey housing without formal approvals.
Environmental concerns further complicate the situation. The National Green Tribunal has previously raised concerns about Sangam Vihar, noting that a significant number of colonies in the area have been built on encroached forest land. This raises the possibility of future legal or administrative action, adding another layer of uncertainty for residents.
Even as these concerns persist, local representatives reassure residents. Sangam Vihar MLA Chandan Kumar Choudhary said that efforts are underway to regularise the area and urged residents to remain calm.
“Sangam Vihar is fully unauthorised, but slowly and slowly we are working to get it regularised. Hamari sarkar ka niyam hai ke jo basa hua hai use ujadenge nahi… The people who are staying here will not go anywhere. No need to panic. No house, colony, or block will be demolished,” he said.
He added that restrictions would apply only to new constructions and not existing homes. “It is just that people who are trying to make additional houses here will not be allowed. The list of more regularised colonies may come in the second phase. I’ll request the residents to maintain calm.”
However, residents continue to grapple with long-standing civic challenges that compound their sense of insecurity. Vijay Singh Gusain, a local, highlighted the persistent lack of basic infrastructure. Having lived in the area for nearly 30 to 35 years, he said that development has remained inadequate. The absence of a proper sewerage system continues to be a major issue, while the condition of internal roads deteriorates further during the monsoon.
He pointed out that the most critical issue is the shortage of clean drinking water. Residents depend heavily on private tankers, paying between `700 and `800 under normal conditions, with prices exceeding `1,000 during peak summer months.
In Panchsheel Park’s Lal Gumbad Camp, sanitation has emerged as a major concern. Sanjay Pradhan, a local, said that while some improvements have been made in water supply, electricity, and road conditions, access to clean and functional toilets remains severely inadequate.
Veer Singh Panwar, councillor of Dilshad Garden, said that the regularisation work of these areas in his jurisdiction—Om Kunj near C-Block and another settlement located near Jeevan Jyoti Hospital—is underway, and he and his team are committed to ensuring that no resident feels neglected.
A larger crisis in east and north-east
While South Delhi reflects a mix of legal uncertainty and civic challenges, the situation in East and North-East Delhi presents an even broader and more complex picture.
Thousands of families in areas such as Seelampur, Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar, Shahdara, Mandawali, and West Vinod Nagar continue to live in colonies that remain outside the ambit of formal authorisation. Despite repeated announcements and policy initiatives, many of these areas have yet to be fully regularised, leaving residents caught in a prolonged state of limbo.
At the policy level, recent moves towards regularisation have been welcomed by political representatives from the region, such as Mustafabad MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also had described the move as a significant step towards addressing long-standing challenges. However, for residents, the benefits of such announcements remain largely aspirational. They describe a daily struggle for basic civic amenities, where infrastructure gaps continue to shape everyday life.
Across unauthorised colonies in East and North-East Delhi, residents continue to face severe infrastructure and legal challenges that shape their daily lives. Roads are often narrow and poorly maintained, while inadequate drainage leads to frequent waterlogging during the monsoon.
Access to basic services remains inconsistent, with irregular water supply and unsafe, informal electricity connections posing additional risks. Sanitation conditions are also a concern, as garbage collection is unreliable and open drains contribute to unhygienic surroundings, especially in areas near the Ghazipur landfill where pollution is persistent.
Compounding these issues is the lack of legal ownership, which restricts access to financial and housing security, while delays in schemes like PM-UDAY prolong uncertainty for residents.
Virender Sariswal, a resident of Seelampur, expressed his frustration. “It feels like we have been ignored. Regularisation was supposed to bring relief, but instead, we are left uncertain about our future. How can families live peacefully when their homes are not secure?” he said.
This uncertainty extends beyond legal status and into essential services. Residents say that access to basic infrastructure remains inconsistent, often forcing them to find their own arrangements for daily needs. The absence of reliable systems has, in many cases, translated into difficult living conditions.
Chatar Singh, from East Vinod Nagar, highlighted how the lack of regularisation continues to impact residents’ sense of security. “We invested our life’s savings in these homes. Now, with no regularisation, we are at risk of losing everything. The government must address this injustice and include our area in the process,” he said.
Concerns over stalled development and exclusion from policy benefits are also widely shared. Gajendar Bainsla, a resident of Karawal Nagar, said that being left out of the regularisation process could have long-term consequences for entire communities. “Our colony deserves the same rights as others that have been regularised. Development will stop here if we are excluded, and our children will suffer due to lack of infrastructure and facilities,” he said.
For many, the issue is not just about future prospects but also about ongoing, everyday challenges. Bhan Singh Rawat, another resident from Karawal Nagar, pointed to the difficulties that come with living without legal recognition.
Local voices say that this sense of exclusion has created a wider feeling of inequality among residents of unauthorised colonies. Shalu, a political worker from Yamuna Vihar, underscored this concern. “Leaving certain colonies out of the regularisation process creates inequality. All such areas should be included so residents are not deprived of basic rights and live without fear,” she said.
Former MCD councillor Poonam Bagri pointed to the need for a more inclusive approach. “These colonies have existed for years and are home to thousands of residents. It is only fair that they are regularised so people can live with dignity and access essential services,” she said.
Persisting concerns in north Delhi
North Delhi resonates similar thoughts. Sanjeev Pandey, who has a two-storey house in the Burari area, has booked a flat in Noida because his colony was left out of the regularisation process.
He said, “Lack of basic civic amenities are major issues here. So, there is no point living with constant disruption in basic services.” Unauthorised construction, due to the absence of standard infrastructure, creates safety hazards and frequent outages. And these problems combined reduce the rent amount. Pandey further said, “I do not have clear legal ownership.
How can I get loans, carry out construction, or even sell the property without legal ownership? I have rented this house because any investment is a wastage here because it can be demolished any time. Also, what if the building is demolished tomorrow?” he said.
Residents also remain worried about fire incidents. “Roads here are very narrow. How do you expect fire engines to reach here? In a true sense we are at God’s mercy,” said Ganesh, an auto rickshaw driver who lives in the Kirari area. Additionally, there remains the same old constant fear of demolition, considering that from time to time, authorities carry out drives to remove encroachments or illegal structures.
The issue, however, has a silver lining. These buildings provide cheap rents to students as well as the labourers from other states.
Fragile balance of hope and fear
Despite the hardships, these colonies provide affordable housing for students and migrant workers. Aman Prakash, a student from Bihar, said he moved to Sant Nagar due to cheaper rent.
What emerges is a city divided between legality and lived reality. With over 1,700 unauthorised colonies, the challenge remains vast and complex.
Until clearer policies, consistent implementation, and inclusive planning take shape, life in these colonies will remain a fragile balance—between hope and anxiety, promises and reality, and the homes people built and the uncertainty of whether they will be allowed to keep them.