Eviction fears grip Delhi as revised PM-UDAY leaves colonies in limbo

Earlier this month the Centre had revised the PM-UDAY policy to fast-track regularisation of 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi on an “as is where is” basis, offering relief to lakhs of property owners. Key changes include removal of the mandatory layout plan requirement, easing conveyance deeds and authorisation slips. Regularisation responsibility shifts from DDA to the revenue department. Limited commercial use is permitted, and new construction will follow MCD norms.

However, there are many unauthorised colonies still in limbo—few of them perhaps as old as the city—that didn’t appear in the government’s list of regularisation. Some of these have even received the eviction notices, false hopes and anxiety wrapped in paper trails, uncertain about the fate of homes they have built over decades.

In 2019, the Centre had agreed to regularise 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, but the current number falls short by 179. However the complexity of the challenge lies not just in the colonies that have not found favour with the PM-UDAY scheme, but mostly in areas that have not even been documented for any attempts at regularisation. For residents of these areas, regularisation is not just about legal status, it is about access to basic urban rights, security of tenure, and the possibility of a more stable future.