G-Satyagrah to K-Satyagrah: A turn to political show

These days the young crowd of Millennial and Gen-Z at the campuses is mesmerised with the letter K. The terms K-pop, K-food and K-fashion are part of a global phenomenon known as Hallyu (the Korean Wave), which refers to the rapid spread of South Korean culture worldwide.

Many sociologists attribute the spread of ‘K’ to cultural affinity between India and Korea. According to them, many Indians find South Korean culture relevant due to shared values like respect for elders, strong family bonds and conservative social norms compared to Western media.

This is debatable, with many tracing the wave’s entry into India through the Northeast, especially Manipur, in the early 2000s when Korean media filled a gap during a Bollywood ban. Why are we discussing Korea in a column dedicated to the India’s national Capital? It’s just that an enthusiast of AAP coined the term K-Satyagrah for its leader Kejriwal’s boycott of the proceedings of the court of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court.

The HC judge had earlier rejected Kejriwal’s petition asking her to back out from hearing matters related to the liquor policy case, stating that judicial integrity cannot be put to trial by litigants. Kejriwal said, “In all humility and with complete respect for judiciary, I have written letter to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, informing her that pursuing Gandhian principles of Satyagraha, it won’t be possible for me to pursue this case in her court, either in person or through a counsel.”