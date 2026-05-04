G-Satyagrah to K-Satyagrah: A turn to political show

These days the young crowd of Millennial and Gen-Z at the campuses is mesmerised with the letter K. The terms K-pop, K-food and K-fashion are part of a global phenomenon known as Hallyu (the Korean Wave), which refers to the rapid spread of South Korean culture worldwide.
Many sociologists attribute the spread of ‘K’ to cultural affinity between India and Korea. According to them, many Indians find South Korean culture relevant due to shared values like respect for elders, strong family bonds and conservative social norms compared to Western media.
This is debatable, with many tracing the wave’s entry into India through the Northeast, especially Manipur, in the early 2000s when Korean media filled a gap during a Bollywood ban. Why are we discussing Korea in a column dedicated to the India’s national Capital? It’s just that an enthusiast of AAP coined the term K-Satyagrah for its leader Kejriwal’s boycott of the proceedings of the court of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court.
The HC judge had earlier rejected Kejriwal’s petition asking her to back out from hearing matters related to the liquor policy case, stating that judicial integrity cannot be put to trial by litigants. Kejriwal said, “In all humility and with complete respect for judiciary, I have written letter to Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, informing her that pursuing Gandhian principles of Satyagraha, it won’t be possible for me to pursue this case in her court, either in person or through a counsel.”
Satyagraha, a Gandhian principle, is a method of nonviolent resistance used to fight injustice and social evils. Mahatma Gandhi first applied it in South Africa to secure the rights of Indians and later made it the foundation of India’s freedom movement.
Kejriwal claimed to adopt this method during the India Against Corruption movement led by Anna Hazare over a decade ago. However, sceptics, including this writer, questioned the intent behind invoking Gandhian ideals. Over time, the movement lost momentum and, in their view, turned into a platform for political advancement.
Now faced with charges of personal corruption and on the political front his party falling apart, Kejriwal has once again decided to use the gimmickry of Satyagrah to stay relatable in politics. So what’s the difference between G-Satyagrah and K-Satyagrah?
Gandhi never faced a trial for alleged corruption while holding a public office. In fact Gandhi never held a public office. He faced trials for leading public protests against the colonial rulers.
Gandhi’s Satyagraha upheld accountability even while resisting unjust laws. He accepted arrest and trial, using courts as a moral platform. In contrast, Arvind Kejriwal’s refusal to appear before a judge or disengagement from proceedings appears as avoidance of institutional processes rather than moral engagement.
Gandhian movements were defined by clear objectives, transparency, and a willingness to face consequences. Modern adaptations, often termed “K-Satyagraha,” rely more on media-driven narratives and social platforms, where symbolism can outweigh substantive moral clarity.
Gandhian Satyagrah aimed at repeal of laws, upholding civil rights and fight for independence from colonial rulers. In Kejriwal’s Satyagrah, the objective is case-specific and politically tactical unlike Gandhian method, which sought transformation at a societal level.
Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice