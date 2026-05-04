Kapil Dev inaugurates digital PET-CT facility in Delhi, says early diagnosis can improve health

NEW DELHI: Kapil Dev, former India cricket captain, on Sunday inaugurated Mahajan Imaging & Labs’ new Department of Digital PET-CT and Nuclear Medicine at its Pusa Road centre in New Delhi, expanding the chain’s capabilities in advanced imaging, theranostics, and therapy support for diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiac conditions.

The new facility integrates digital PET-CT, gamma camera imaging, and nuclear medicine under one roof, strengthening centre’s offerings in precision diagnostics, early disease detection, and treatment planning across oncology, neurology, cardiology, and nephrology.

With this launch, the Pusa Road centre now provides a comprehensive suite of diagnostic services, including 3T MRI, 128-slice cardiac CT, ultrasound, mammography, X-ray, and CBCT, alongside nuclear medicine and specialised therapies.

The next-generation digital PET-CT system delivers high-resolution metabolic and anatomical imaging in a single scan, enabling clearer detection of small abnormalities. It also reduces radiation exposure by up to 60 per cent and shortens scan time, improving patient safety and efficiency. The gamma camera enhances functional imaging and therapy support.

Kapil Dev said early diagnosis can significantly improve health outcomes. “People often delay tests because of anxiety or hesitation, but early diagnosis can make a real difference. Individuals need to be proactive about their health and not ignore symptoms,” he said.