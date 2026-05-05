'Couldn't have been better': Delhi Tamils welcome AIADMK defeat, see verdict as pushback against BJP ties

NEW DELHI: Tamils living in the national capital seemed more enthusiastic about the loss of the AIADMK, due to its perceived closeness to the BJP, than concerned about whether TVK or DMK emerged as the winner.

Krithika Sriram, who lives in South Delhi, said there could not have been a better outcome. “As a Tamilian, all I wanted was that the BJP, or those aligned with it, did not win. Though the possibility was very faint anyway, the results have snatched even the opposition role from them,” she said, referring to the AIADMK.

She added that the state has expressed in a clear voice that “it will not be dictated by the North. All the Hindi imposition and delimitation… the people have voted against these attempts to humiliate Tamils.”

Rohith Sriram, a student, said that whoever forms the government—TVK or DMK—it would be a victory for Tamils “against the imposition of cow-belt culture.” He expressed happiness over the regime change, but said he was even happier that both major parties in the state are now anti-BJP.