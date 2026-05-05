'Couldn't have been better': Delhi Tamils welcome AIADMK defeat, see verdict as pushback against BJP ties

NEW DELHI: Tamils living in the national capital seemed more enthusiastic about the loss of the AIADMK, due to its perceived closeness to the BJP, than concerned about whether TVK or DMK emerged as the winner.
Krithika Sriram, who lives in South Delhi, said there could not have been a better outcome. “As a Tamilian, all I wanted was that the BJP, or those aligned with it, did not win. Though the possibility was very faint anyway, the results have snatched even the opposition role from them,” she said, referring to the AIADMK.
She added that the state has expressed in a clear voice that “it will not be dictated by the North. All the Hindi imposition and delimitation… the people have voted against these attempts to humiliate Tamils.”
Rohith Sriram, a student, said that whoever forms the government—TVK or DMK—it would be a victory for Tamils “against the imposition of cow-belt culture.” He expressed happiness over the regime change, but said he was even happier that both major parties in the state are now anti-BJP.
“The best thing is that people have completely rejected the AIADMK, despite it having a robust cadre, because it aligned with the BJP. It is good that the regime has changed, as it should in a democracy. However, the loss of AIADMK is the highlight,” he said.
Darshan R, meanwhile, said the BJP will never form a government in Tamil Nadu. “Not just the BJP, even those who align with the saffron party will be decimated, the way AIADMK has been,” he said.
A few, seemed happy over the loss of the DMK due to its “apparent anti-Hindu stance.” “The repeated anti-Sanatan stance of Udhayanidhi Stalin and the overall position of the DMK had angered Hindus. I am very happy that it has lost,” said Chandran Pillai, a shop owner.