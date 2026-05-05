Delhi CM reviews water management plan for summer, asks officials to ensure uninterrupted supply

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the city’s water management plan for the summer months.

In the meeting, she took stock of the progress of key water-related projects, with the Chief Minister directing officials to ensure that there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand. She stressed that every complaint must be addressed promptly and warned that negligence would invite strict action.

“Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages,” CM said.

The Chief Minister said the government has tightened monitoring at every level to maintain a smooth and balanced supply. All major water treatment plants—in Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana and Dwarka—have been directed to operate at peak capacity.

Coordination with Haryana is also being maintained to monitor ammonia levels in raw water, ensuring uninterrupted functioning of treatment plants. Areas facing water shortages have been identified, and targeted arrangements have been put in place to bridge the gap.