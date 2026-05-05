Delhi CM reviews water management plan for summer, asks officials to ensure uninterrupted supply

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the city’s water management plan for the summer months.
In the meeting, she took stock of the progress of key water-related projects, with the Chief Minister directing officials to ensure that there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand. She stressed that every complaint must be addressed promptly and warned that negligence would invite strict action.
“Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages,” CM said.
The Chief Minister said the government has tightened monitoring at every level to maintain a smooth and balanced supply. All major water treatment plants—in Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana and Dwarka—have been directed to operate at peak capacity.
Coordination with Haryana is also being maintained to monitor ammonia levels in raw water, ensuring uninterrupted functioning of treatment plants. Areas facing water shortages have been identified, and targeted arrangements have been put in place to bridge the gap.
The CM outlined several key improvements made this year. The number of operational tubewells has been increased from 5,834 to 6,200, while water tankers have been scaled up from 1,166 to 1,210. Fixed supply points have risen from 8,700 to 13,000, and filling hydrants from 198 to 202.
To strengthen tanker-based supply in water-scarce areas, 1,210 tankers have been deployed, with an additional 100 kept on standby. Deployment has been tailored constituency-wise, with high-demand areas—such as Sangam Vihar, Matiala, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Tughlakabad, Palam, Bijwasan and Bawana—receiving special attention.
She added that detailed planning has been completed at the constituency level, including allocation of responsibilities and resource deployment.
Emergency centres
Across the city, 28 water emergency centres have been set up at strategic locations, operating round the clock to ensure swift resolution of supply-related issues.