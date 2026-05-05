Temperature dips amid rain; Delhi gets first satisfactory AQI in May since 2023

NEW DELHI: Light to moderate rainfall over parts of the national capital, accompanied by gusty winds, brought down temperatures and AQI levels across Delhi on Monday, with the maximum dipping several notches below normal.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, this is the Capital’s first ‘satisfactory’ air day in the month of May since 2023, when four ‘satisfactory’ AQI readings were recorded in the month. This is also the city’s third ‘satisfactory’ air day in 2026.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the city’s base station, logged a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius, 7.1 degrees below normal, and 4.4 degrees lower than the previous day.

Similar trends were observed across stations, with Palam recording 30.4 degrees Celsius, 9.7 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road and Ridge registered 30.6 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively. In Ayanagar, the maximum temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, marking the sharpest departure at 10.3 degrees below normal.

The dip in day temperatures comes as a respite to residents, many of whom are bracing for a scorching May. However, despite cooler conditions, rainfall activity remained negligible during the day, with no fresh rain recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm at any of the stations.

Delhi’s air quality was ‘satisfactory’ on Monday with an AQI of 88. The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0 & 50 as ‘good,’ 51 & 100 as ‘satisfactory,’ and 101 and 200 ‘moderate.’