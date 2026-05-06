Day after massive Bengal victory, Nabin reaches Delhi's Kali Bari at CR Park

NEW DELHI: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday offered prayers at the Kali bari in Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi, a day after the party registered a massive victory in West Bengal and Assam.
He was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, CM Rekha Gupta and other party leaders.
After the prayers, Nabin congratulated the people of all five poll-bound states and expressed special gratitude to voters in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. He said the victory on the sacred land of Maa Kali and Maa Kamakhya was a blessing, and that they had come to bow before Maa Kali.
He added that they prayed for the blessings of Maa Kali, Maa Kamakhya and Maa Durga so that, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, they could work for the development of Bengal, Assam and the nation.
Nabin said the PM, is working for the country’s development while preserving its heritage, adding that he is best placed to nurture Bengal’s culture.
Chief Minister described the mandate as a turning point in Indian politics, saying the saffron flag is now “flying high from Gangotri to Gangasagar”, reflecting growing public faith in development-driven and nationalist politics.
Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, she attacked the Opposition, saying parties that opposed the bill have been rejected by women voters in Bengal. “The mothers and sisters of Bengal have sent a strong message through their votes,” she said. Women have turned away from fear, violence and appeasement politics, asserting that they are ready to stand up for their dignity and rights against any oppressive force, the CM added.
Calling the victory a result of policies focused on women’s dignity and safety, she said that despite an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, women voted fearlessly, strengthening democracy and paving the way for a government committed to good governance.