Day after massive Bengal victory, Nabin reaches Delhi's Kali Bari at CR Park

NEW DELHI: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday offered prayers at the Kali bari in Chittaranjan Park in South Delhi, a day after the party registered a massive victory in West Bengal and Assam.

He was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, CM Rekha Gupta and other party leaders.

After the prayers, Nabin congratulated the people of all five poll-bound states and expressed special gratitude to voters in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. He said the victory on the sacred land of Maa Kali and Maa Kamakhya was a blessing, and that they had come to bow before Maa Kali.

He added that they prayed for the blessings of Maa Kali, Maa Kamakhya and Maa Durga so that, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, they could work for the development of Bengal, Assam and the nation.

Nabin said the PM, is working for the country’s development while preserving its heritage, adding that he is best placed to nurture Bengal’s culture.