Delhi's Purana Qila makeover as living cultural space soon

NEW DELHI: Aiming at the holistic development of the 16th-century citadel Purana Qila as a dynamic “living cultural space”, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has planned the unification of the existing Gallery of Confiscated and Retrieved Antiquities and site museum with a new Interpretation Centre.
Vacant or underutilised cells along the western fortification wall between the present museum blocks will be used to ensure logical narrative flow and spatial connectivity.
According to the document pertaining to the project studied by this newspaper, digital immersive shows, curated thematic exhibits and installations are proposed at the Interpretation Centre.
The galleries – equipped with interactive display systems, touchscreen interfaces, projection-based storytelling, and multilingual interpretation panels-- will narrate the history of Delhi from the era traditionally associated with the Pandavas’ capital, Indraprastha, through successive historical phases up to the mediaeval period.
The country’s first gallery of confiscated and retrieved antiquities was established at Purana Qila in 2019. At present, there are 198 confiscated and retrieved artefacts -- belonging to ancient to modern periods – on display at the gallery.
The exhibits belong to the Central Antiquity Collection (CAC)-- also located in Purana Qila – which was created to house the antiquities discovered during exploration and excavation by the ASI.
It also comprises antiquities, which were retrieved and confiscated with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and various law enforcement agencies, including police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and customs officials. About 2.70 lakh antiquities are of the CAC, including nearly 4,500 confiscated objects.
Purana Qila is one of Delhi’s oldest and most significant sites, which has been a continuous habitation for 2,500 years. The antiquities found during excavations belong to different time periods from pre-Mauryan, Maurya, Shunga, Kushana, Gupta and then Rajput, Sultanates and Mughal periods.
The last season of excavation was carried out in 2020-23. Extensive digging was earlier done in 2013-14 and 2017-18. Renowned archaeologist Professor B.B. Lal also excavated inside the fort twice in the years 1954 and 1969-73.
The ASI believes that despite its immense historical and research value and key structures located on its campus, such as Qila-i-Kuhna Mosque, Sher Mandal and expansive fortification, Purana Qila still faces challenges in effectively communicating its layered narratives to visitors.
The officials said that as part of the plan, excavated trenches, where a unique Mauryan-era terracotta ring well and ruins of dwelling units belonging to the Kushan and Gupta periods, were discovered, would be opened to the public and scholars.
Tourist footfall less than other heritage sites in city
More than 2.6 lakh visitors come to the Purana Qila every year; however, the footfall is still less in comparison to other heritage sites in the capital. To attract visitors, a protective canopy with walkways and viewing decks are proposed so that they can closely observe the ancient structures.