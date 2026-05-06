Delhi's Purana Qila makeover as living cultural space soon

NEW DELHI: Aiming at the holistic development of the 16th-century citadel Purana Qila as a dynamic “living cultural space”, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has planned the unification of the existing Gallery of Confiscated and Retrieved Antiquities and site museum with a new Interpretation Centre.

Vacant or underutilised cells along the western fortification wall between the present museum blocks will be used to ensure logical narrative flow and spatial connectivity.

According to the document pertaining to the project studied by this newspaper, digital immersive shows, curated thematic exhibits and installations are proposed at the Interpretation Centre.

The galleries – equipped with interactive display systems, touchscreen interfaces, projection-based storytelling, and multilingual interpretation panels-- will narrate the history of Delhi from the era traditionally associated with the Pandavas’ capital, Indraprastha, through successive historical phases up to the mediaeval period.

The country’s first gallery of confiscated and retrieved antiquities was established at Purana Qila in 2019. At present, there are 198 confiscated and retrieved artefacts -- belonging to ancient to modern periods – on display at the gallery.

The exhibits belong to the Central Antiquity Collection (CAC)-- also located in Purana Qila – which was created to house the antiquities discovered during exploration and excavation by the ASI.

It also comprises antiquities, which were retrieved and confiscated with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and various law enforcement agencies, including police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and customs officials. About 2.70 lakh antiquities are of the CAC, including nearly 4,500 confiscated objects.