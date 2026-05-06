Eka's Sandy Pitch

Why are Eka garments always voluminous?

We are a textile-led brand. India is known for its cotton and our cotton is very light-weight, and these light-weight textiles don't render themselves well with heavily stitched, structured clothes. I love working with all hand-woven Indian textiles that are natural, and I don't try to fashion it too much. Eka’s clothes are meant to be away from the body.



There’s a recurrence of light blue blocks with yellow, white, green and pink —we see these in many of your collections. Are they your happy colours?

These are English colours, non-saturated colours, evolved colours. I am a Rajput girl, and much as I don’t want to declare it as a family aesthetic, the fact is, in our family, there’s a huge influence of the West. In a way, I would say these are also very William Morrison colours, which is, somewhere in my mind, the reference when I come back to colours.

You keep coming back to certain colors that you kind of enjoy working with. These colours just belong to the setting, you know. Jaipur, for example, is all pink, but it’s a delicate, regal pink. And these clothes could well be in Maharani Gayatri Devi’s evolved wardrobe if she lived in today's times. Or that is how I would like to imagine it.