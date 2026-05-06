Faridabad medical college under FAIMA lens

NEW DELHI: The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) wrote to the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday after students of a government medical college in Faridabad alleged severe infrastructure and academic gaps since its inception.

Despite approvals and inspections, issues like poor electricity, water shortages, non-functional inpatient department (IPD) services, minimal patient load, and lack of faculty persist, which led to rising concerns over training quality and the institution’s readiness as tertiary care centre.

Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, located in Chhainsa, was approved by NMC in 2020, and at that time even the outpatient department (OPD) was not functional.

Students allege that even though OPD has started now, the patient load is minimal. Additionally, IPD services are still non-functional, and patients are compelled to buy essential medicines from outside due to poor pharmacy services.

Additionally, basic needs like electricity supply and water supply persist, with many complaints regarding faulty wiring and incompetent generators and panels, along with non-availability of drinking water in the college building.

Most importantly, clinical departments of general medicine, radiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, and psychiatry have no faculties at present. Also, other clinical departments have one or two faculties at the most.

Speaking to the newspaper, one of the final-year students said, “From 2022 to 2026, they kept saying OPD and IPD services will start soon, but nothing has happened.”

He said that there are power cuts at night even before exams, which directly affects their studies. “We’ve raised complaints multiple times to deans and higher authorities, but no action has been taken,” he said.