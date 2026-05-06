Garment racket in Delhi's Vasant Kunj busted

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a counterfeit branded garments racket operating out of a luxury hotel in Vasant Kunj and arrested a 51-year-old man, police said.

Police said they acted on a complaint and raided the hotel on Sunday. A well-organised temporary exhibition was found operating under the guise of a “discount sale”, where customers were shown garments of reputed brands as genuine products. Bills were issued and modern payment methods were used to lend the operation a legitimate appearance, a senior officer said.

The complainant identified the items and stated they were counterfeit products being sold as original branded goods. Police detained Iqbal, a resident of Nuh, who was managing the exhibition and sales.

The accused were running an organised racket, setting up temporary exhibitions in hotels and convention centres across Delhi and other cities. They sold high-quality counterfeit garments by presenting them as authentic brands. Heavy discounts were offered to lure buyers, often describing items as “export surplus” or “first copies”, misleading customers, an official said.

Iqbal handled daily operations, staff, customers and sale proceeds. Police recovered purses, watches and clothes. A case has been registered.