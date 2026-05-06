Hit-and-run deaths of two cousins: 20-year-old truck driver arrested from Bihar

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old truck driver has been arrested from Bihar in connection with a fatal accident in Delhi’s Parliament Street area in which two cousins, returning home after watching an IPL match, lost their lives, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Tuntun alias Titu, a native of Bihar currently residing in Yamuna Khadar, was apprehended from Samastipur, the officials said.

The arrest comes days after the accident that occurred on the intervening night of April 27 and 28 near Mahadev Road T-point, where a truck rammed a motorcycle from behind, killing Yagya Bhatia (20) and his cousin Abhav Bhatia (14), both residents of Ashok Nagar.

The driver fled the spot with the vehicle. A case was subsequently registered at Parliament Street police station.

During the investigation, the offending truck was identified and seized based on CCTV footage and local inputs, a senior police officer said. Further analysis of CCTV footage, technical surveillance, bank transactions and human intelligence helped trace and identify the accused.