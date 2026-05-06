Relief to flyers as metro link between T1, T3 of Delhi to come up soon, says DMRC

NEW DELHI: The hassle of commuting by road between the domestic and international terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport may be eliminated in the future, as an underground Metro line linking them is in the pipeline.

An airport source said a project is underway by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in connection with its Golden Line corridor, which will turn the airport into a seamless connectivity hub for flyers.

Sharing details, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC, told newspaper, “The Aerocity station of the Airport Express Line will be connected to the Terminal 1 station of the domestic airport via a 2.263-km-long underground stretch. This will be an extension of the Tughlakabad–Aerocity Golden Line corridor, which is currently under construction.”

The foundation stone for the line was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8.