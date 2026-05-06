Salary hike for vocational teachers approved: Govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet has approved a pay hike for vocational teachers and those working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, CM Rekha Gupta announced after Tuesday’s meeting.

The decision also covers teachers engaged at Special Training Centres, which bring children who have dropped out or never attended school back into the education system.

Around 1,131 vocational teachers in Delhi, who provide skill-based training across disciplines, will now receive Rs 38,100 per month, up from Rs 20,000–23,000 earlier. Similarly, salaries of teachers at 784 centres under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan have been raised from Rs 21,000 to Rs 35,420 per month. These centres focus on educating out-of-school children and preparing them to re-enter mainstream schooling.

Gupta said the revised pay brings Samagra Shiksha teachers at par with primary and upper primary teachers. “This is not just a financial decision, but a recognition of the dedication and hard work of teachers who operate in challenging conditions to bring children into the fold of education,” the Chief Minister said.

She added that the hike would strengthen teachers’ financial security and boost morale.

“Motivated and satisfied teachers are key to delivering quality education,” she noted.