16% dip, still Delhi tops metro cities with 2.75 lakh criminal cases in 2024

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded more than 2.75 lakh criminal cases in 2024, marking a 16 per cent decline compared to 2023. Despite this reduction, the national capital reported the highest number of cases among India’s 19 metropolitan cities, which are defined as urban areas with populations exceeding 20 lakh.

The Delhi crime figures, revealed in the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), are 4.67% of the cases reported nationwide at 58.85 lakh in 2024. According to the data, the national capital had lodged 2,75,402 cases in 2024; 3,23,549 in 2023; and 2,98,988 cases in 2022.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Ghaziabad reported 8,963 cases in 2024, which was 2.9% lower than the cases lodged in 2023. The data showed that the city reported 9,227 cases in 2023 and 9,860 in 2022.