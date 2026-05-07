16% dip, still Delhi tops metro cities with 2.75 lakh criminal cases in 2024

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded more than 2.75 lakh criminal cases in 2024, marking a 16 per cent decline compared to 2023. Despite this reduction, the national capital reported the highest number of cases among India’s 19 metropolitan cities, which are defined as urban areas with populations exceeding 20 lakh.
The Delhi crime figures, revealed in the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), are 4.67% of the cases reported nationwide at 58.85 lakh in 2024. According to the data, the national capital had lodged 2,75,402 cases in 2024; 3,23,549 in 2023; and 2,98,988 cases in 2022.
Meanwhile, neighbouring Ghaziabad reported 8,963 cases in 2024, which was 2.9% lower than the cases lodged in 2023. The data showed that the city reported 9,227 cases in 2023 and 9,860 in 2022.
In 2024, the capital saw 13,396 cases related to the crime against women and 504 cases of murder. The city also witnessed 5,580 cases of kidnapping and abduction, while 7,662 cases were reported about crimes against children, 1,833 cases of death by negligence, 82 cases of abetment to suicide, 1,090 cases of grievous hurt, and 64 cases of crimes against foreigners.
The murder cases marginally increased in 2024, as compared to 2023, when 503 such cases were reported, while 501 cases were registered in 2022. There were 50 murder victims who were 18 years old or under it, while 15 were above 60 years old. The maximum number of victims was between the age of 30 and 45 years.
According to the NCRB, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have provided the citizen friendly service of online registration of FIR under certain category of offences, like vehicle and other thefts. This feature may have increased crime reporting in these states. Consequently, these heads may have become incomparable with similar heads in other cities.