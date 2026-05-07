American envoy meets LG, says governors of many US states to visit Delhi soon

NEW DELHI: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday met Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and held discussions on areas of shared interest between the two sides.

In a post on X, the ambassador described the meeting as productive and said he looked forward to hosting visiting US Governors in the national capital in the coming months, indicating continued engagement at multiple levels.

Earlier, Gor also expressed anticipation for the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India. Calling Rubio a close associate, he highlighted the importance Washington places on its expanding partnership with New Delhi and said both countries are keen to further strengthen ties for mutual and global benefit.

Rubio is expected to visit India later this month in his first official trip after assuming office. The visit comes amid a series of key diplomatic engagements between the two nations.Highlighting economic cooperation, Gor noted that Indian companies are increasingly investing in the United States, with proposed investments exceeding $20.5 billion across sectors such as technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. He attributed this trend to favourable economic conditions and growing collaboration.