Anganwadi centres in Delhi to get new look

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) has drawn up a plan to revamp more than 10,000 Anganwadi centres across the capital, reimagining them with improved layouts, child-friendly furniture, better learning tools, toys and more efficient use of space to strengthen early childhood care.

Recognising that infrastructure plays a critical role in early childhood development, the WCD convened a multi-stakeholder workshop at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday. The workshop brought together architects from the University Institute of Design and Technology, designers, academicians, NGOs and industry partners to explore practical and scalable solutions suited to Delhi’s spatial constraints.

A senior WCD official said the move comes amid persistent infrastructural and operational challenges. “Many urban Anganwadis function out of rented rooms in densely populated areas, often facing cramped spaces, poor ventilation, inadequate lighting and lack of outdoor play areas. Frequent relocation and high footfall further strain these centres, while workers manage multiple responsibilities with limited maintenance resources,” the official said.

During the workshop, suggestions included modular and prefabricated structures, as well as flexible, multi-functional furniture adaptable for different activities. Wall-based learning aids, portable play elements and foldable storage solutions were highlighted as cost-effective ways to maximise space and utility.