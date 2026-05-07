Bhairon Marg underpass work to be completed by February

NEW DELHI: Construction of the Bhairon Marg underpass, stalled for nearly three years, has picked up pace and is now expected to be completed by February 2027, PWD Minister Parvesh Singh Verma said on Wednesday.

The project, also known as Underpass Number 5, had come to a halt in 2023 when a precast concrete box being pushed beneath an active railway line using the box-pushing method sank following flooding of the nearby Yamuna.

“Work at the Bhairon Marg tunnel is progressing at the desired pace. The construction is likely to be completed by February next year. Once operational, the underpass will ease traffic on Ring Road,” the minister said.

Officials said that with the tunnel still incomplete, traffic is being managed through diversions and barricades, resulting in heavy congestion around Ring Road, Bhairon Marg and Sarai Kale Khan. However, one side of the underpass has already been opened for traffic movement between Bhairon Marg and Ring Road.

The minister added that an in-principle no-objection certificate has been obtained from the Railways to carry out work beneath the railway line. Trains may be diverted for a few days to facilitate completion of the tunnel. Once completed, the underpass—part of the Pragati Maidan underground transit corridor—is expected to provide significant relief to commuters travelling through ITO, Sarai Kale Khan and adjoining stretches of Ring Road.Following expert recommendations, the design has been revised, reducing the height on one side.