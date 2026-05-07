Check bed availability in private facilities before EWS referrals: Govt to hospitals

NEW DELHI: In a move to strengthen public healthcare delivery and ensure optimal utilisation of medical resources, the government has issued revised implementation directives under the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK) scheme. The updated order aims to streamline the patient referral process, improve transparency and prioritise efficient use of government-supported healthcare infrastructure.

Issued by the Directorate General of Health Services under the Delhi Arogya Kosh unit, the revised guidelines mandate that before referring any Economically Weaker Section (EWS) patient to an Identified Private Hospital (IPH) for planned surgeries or treatment, authorities must first assess the availability of free EWS beds in such hospitals.

The directives also emphasise optimal utilisation of imaging facilities in government hospitals. Referrals for imaging services under the DAK scheme can now be made only if the required facility is unavailable in government hospitals or cannot be provided within the prescribed three-day timeframe.

Another key reform is the mandatory verification of existing medical coverage under DGEHS, CGHS or other insurance schemes before any referral is processed under the DAK scheme. This will be ensured through a self-declaration undertaking from patients, enabling better coordination of benefits and preventing duplication.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The Delhi government is committed to building a more accountable, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem. These revised implementation directives will help ensure that government healthcare resources are utilised judiciously while maintaining uninterrupted treatment for deserving patients. By strengthening referral protocols and improving transparency, we are taking another important step towards better governance in healthcare delivery.” The Health Department has directed all concerned authorities and hospitals to strictly comply with the revised implementation framework. Non-compliance with the directives will be viewed seriously.