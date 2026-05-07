Delhi CM moots firefighting master plan, more stations and staff

NEW DELHI: Amid recent fire incidents across the capital, the Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive Fire Fighting Master Plan to prevent such tragedies and minimise loss of life and property.

CM Rekha Gupta has directed all departments to submit a detailed blueprint within 10 days, identifying causes, vulnerable zones, systemic gaps and preventive measures. She also stressed immediate public awareness efforts on fire safety.

Treating fire prevention as a priority, the chief minister chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday. Officials reviewed the current fire safety situation, key challenges and long-term solutions. Gupta said all concerned departments must be more accountable, responsive and better equipped to eliminate negligence and administrative lapses.

Expressing concern over recent incidents, she warned that strict action would be taken against officials found negligent. “No laxity will be tolerated in matters related to public safety,” she said.

She directed the Fire Department to enhance manpower, open new fire stations and procure modern equipment, assuring full budgetary support. Departments were also asked to analyse past incidents and develop a robust response framework to minimise casualties.

Gupta emphasised coordinated action, directing the MCD to curb illegal constructions and ensure clear access for fire tenders. Power officials were asked to inspect infrastructure regularly. She added that inputs from departments would shape an effective Master Plan, alongside awareness campaigns and mock drills across Delhi.

Amid recent fire incidents across the city, the Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive Fire Fighting Master Plan to prevent such tragedies and minimise loss of life and property. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all departments to submit a detailed blueprint within 10 days, identifying causes, vulnerable zones, systemic gaps and preventive measures