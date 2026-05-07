Delhi CM rolls out 13 mobile heat relief units for quick assistance during summers

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units from the Delhi Secretariat to provide immediate assistance to people during the ongoing heatwave and extreme summer conditions. On the occasion, she also released a booklet on the government’s ‘Heat Action Plan 2026’, outlining a detailed strategy to tackle rising temperatures and protect residents across the city.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi government is taking comprehensive, people-centric measures to address the growing threat of heatwaves and ensure timely relief and protection for citizens.

She said this year’s Heat Action Plan has been implemented with extensive preparation and coordination, keeping every section of society in mind. Special focus has been placed on protecting vulnerable groups such as daily wage labourers, construction workers, street vendors, the homeless, senior citizens, women and children. The government has also issued guidelines for outdoor and construction workers, advising institutions to halt labour activities between 1 pm and 4 pm and ensure adequate rest breaks. “Protecting the health of workers remains our top priority,” she said.

To safeguard children, a ‘Water Bell System’ has been introduced in schools to encourage regular hydration, while outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours have been suspended. Hospitals and health centres have made special arrangements for heatstroke cases, with over 339 centres stocked with ORS, ice packs and essential medicines, and equipped with ‘cool rooms’.