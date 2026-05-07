Delhi police arrests boxer murder accused after eight months on the run

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man allegedly involved in the murder of a national-level boxer in outer Delhi last year, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sumit Rana alias Chhotu (38), was arrested from Adarsh Nagar after evading arrest for more than eight months in connection with the killing of boxer Vikas Dagar, alias Bhinda, he said. “Rana is a member of the Sonu gang, also known as the ‘thekedar gang’. He was wanted in a case registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station on July 30, 2025,” the police officer said.

According to the police, Vikas Bhinda, a national-level champion and resident of Nangli Sakrawati in Najafgarh, was shot dead on July 29, 2025, by assailants allegedly acting on a pre-planned conspiracy stemming from an old rivalry. Four accused—Vikas Dahiya, alias Sonu Thekedar, Akash Gahlot, Krishan and Sumit Rana—were involved in the attack in Baba Haridas Nagar area.

Police said Sonu allegedly opened fire at the boxer, who sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. After the attack, all the accused fled.

“During the investigation, Akash was arrested by the local police, while the remaining accused absconded and were later declared proclaimed offenders by a Delhi court on October 18, 2025,” the officer said.