Delhi saw 1,267 crimes against senior citizens, leaves behind big cities

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded a total of 1,267 cases of crimes against senior citizens (aged above 60 years) in 2024, the highest among 19 metropolitan cities.
The figure also shows a marginal decline from 1,361 cases in the previous year and 1,313 cases in 2022, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Among metropolitan cities, the national capital was followed by Mumbai with 791 cases and Bengaluru with 660 cases. Among these cases in Delhi, there were two rape cases, 20 cases of assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, two cases of sexual harassment, 15 murder cases, three cases of attempt to murder, and four cases of kidnapping or abduction.
The data further showed that 385 cases were related to theft, 53 to snatching, 14 to extortion, 31 to robbery, 227 to forgery, cheating and fraud, and 12 to criminal trespass.
Last year, this newspaper reported that the Delhi Police had registered over 7,000 new senior citizens till September, taking the total number to 56,981 across the national capital. The police were also planning to introduce an updated application for senior citizens to track beat officer visits and improve grievance redressal.
According to the police, the senior citizens’ security cell at the police headquarters (PHQ) was established on June 22, 2004. While senior citizen schemes already existed at the district level, it was decided to create an apex central cell at the PHQ level under the supervision of the crime branch to monitor all matters related to senior citizens’ safety and security in the capital.
High numbers
Top of list: The Capital saw the highest cases among 19 metropolitan cities
Other metro cities: Among metropolitan cities, the national capital was followed by Mumbai with 791 cases and Bengaluru with 660 cases
Two rape cases: Among these cases in Delhi, there were two rape cases, 20 cases of assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty
Thefts & snatchings: There were 385 cases related to theft, 53 snatching and 14 extortion