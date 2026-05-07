Delhi saw 1,267 crimes against senior citizens, leaves behind big cities

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded a total of 1,267 cases of crimes against senior citizens (aged above 60 years) in 2024, the highest among 19 metropolitan cities.

The figure also shows a marginal decline from 1,361 cases in the previous year and 1,313 cases in 2022, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Among metropolitan cities, the national capital was followed by Mumbai with 791 cases and Bengaluru with 660 cases. Among these cases in Delhi, there were two rape cases, 20 cases of assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, two cases of sexual harassment, 15 murder cases, three cases of attempt to murder, and four cases of kidnapping or abduction.

The data further showed that 385 cases were related to theft, 53 to snatching, 14 to extortion, 31 to robbery, 227 to forgery, cheating and fraud, and 12 to criminal trespass.