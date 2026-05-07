Delhi sees dip in crimes against women, children

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 21,058 cases of crimes against women and children in 2024, a marginal decline from 21,097 cases in 2023.

According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 13,396 cases were registered under crimes against women and 7,662 under crimes against children in 2024.

Under crimes against women, the figures included 1,058 rape cases, 35 cases of sexual intercourse by deceitful means, six cases of murder with rape or gang rape, 755 cases of assault with intent to outrage modesty, 316 of sexual harassment, 279 of assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe, 38 of voyeurism, and 178 of stalking.

Additionally, Delhi reported 350 cases of insult to the modesty of women, 109 dowry deaths, 4,647 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives, five cases of kidnapping or abduction to compel marriage, three cases of miscarriage, one case of procuration of minor girls, 34 cases of abetment to suicide, one acid attack, and five acid attack bids. There were 3,974 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women in the city.

Further, Delhi recorded 7,662 cases of crimes against children in 2024, slightly lower than 7,731 in 2023; in 2022, the figure stood at 7,400.