JNUTA flags promotion issues, seeks clarity

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has written to the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), raising concerns over delays and procedural inconsistencies in faculty promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

In its letter to IQAC Director Professor PR Kumaraswamy, the association said issues flagged nearly a year ago remain unresolved. It alleged that recent processing of promotion applications shows inconsistencies and raises questions over adherence to regulations.

A key concern relates to the demand for Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) for applicants under UGC 2010 norms, which JNUTA said were introduced only in 2018 regulations. It also questioned seeking APARs beyond the prescribed assessment period. JNUTA also sought clarity on delays in CAS interviews, evaluation criteria and decision-making processes within IQAC.