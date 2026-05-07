Over 2000 juvenile offences, record 1 per cent hike from 2023

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded over 2,300 cases involving juveniles in 2024, reflecting a marginal increase of just over 1% compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The data showed that 2,306 juvenile-related cases were registered in 2024, compared to 2,278 in 2023 and 2,336 in 2022. Notably, in Ghaziabad, no such cases were reported during these three years. Among metropolitan cities, Delhi topped the list, followed by Chennai (466 cases), Bengaluru (386), Hyderabad (316), Ahmedabad (295), Nagpur (283), and Mumbai (258), the data stated.

A total of 5,050 such cases were reported across 19 metropolitan cities.

In Delhi, 134 cases involved crimes against women and children by juveniles, while 569 cases were related to offences affecting the human body, including 144 murders, seven cases of causing death by negligence, 210 attempts to murder, 41 attempts to commit culpable homicide, 147 grievous hurt cases, and 19 cases of kidnapping or abduction.

Juveniles were involved in 217 snatching cases, 10 extortion cases, 195 robberies, 10 dacoities, and 69 burglaries, taking the total number of offences against property to 1,027. Additionally, two cases were registered for forgery, cheating and fraud.

Delhi also reported 132 cases under the POCSO Act involving juveniles.