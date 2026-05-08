Centre likely to allocate Delhi Rs 7K crore for infrastructure works, Yamuna cleaning

NEW DELHI: The capital is expected to receive central funds to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore in the current fiscal for works in priority areas including road and infrastructure development and Yamuna cleaning, officials said on Thursday.

Proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore—for PWD and Delhi Jal Board projects—have been sent for the Centre’s approval, they said. According to government data, it is estimated that Rs 591 crore from Central Road Funds, Rs 1,500 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and another Rs 100 crore for strengthening disaster management apparatus in the capital will be received from the Centre.

Further, Delhi government is expected to receive Rs 3,931.16 crore for centrally sponsored schemes (CSS). The total grant from the Centre in 2026-27 is estimated at over Rs 7,000 crore, around 34% higher than the revised estimates for 2026-27, a senior official said.

The revised figures show that central grants in 2025-26 remained 56% lower than the budget estimates for the year. Notably, out of `6,000 crore from the Centre, no receipts were reported at the revised estimate stage, data showed.

Delhi was expected to receive Rs 1,000 crore in 2025-26 from the Central Road Fund, which was revised to Rs 212.43 crore. However, no sum was received, the data showed.