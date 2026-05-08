Delhi approves Rs 806-crore medical college project at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the construction of a modern medical college and hostel complex at the Indira Gandhi Hospital campus in Dwarka. The project, estimated at Rs 805.99 crore, is targeted for completion by 2028, officials said. In a major push to Delhi’s healthcare and medical education infrastructure, the project received clearance at a recent meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by CM Rekha Gupta.
On Thursday, Gupta said the project would include a full-fledged medical college, separate hostels for male and female students, faculty housing and a modern academic block. The initiative is expected to address the growing demand for doctors in the capital while significantly strengthening Delhi’s healthcare services.
The college will be developed in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms and will eventually accommodate 250 MBBS seats annually. Teaching activities will begin with an initial batch of 150 students, officials said.
The project will be executed in phases. The first phase will focus on the construction of the academic block, student hostels and residential quarters for faculty members. Around 1,17,246 square metres will be developed in this phase, including nearly 34,000 square metres of basement space for parking and other essential facilities, officials said.
The academic block will be a multi-storey structure equipped with modern classrooms, laboratories and advanced teaching facilities. The hostels will accommodate a large number of students, while faculty residences will provide modern living spaces. The Public Works Department (PWD) will execute the construction work, while the Health and Family Welfare Department will oversee the project, officials added.
The Chief Minister said the project would adopt modern and sustainable construction techniques. The buildings will be earthquake-resistant and designed for energy efficiency. As part of the green building plan, the campus will feature solar power systems, rainwater harvesting, water recycling mechanisms, ample natural lighting and proper ventilation.
The campus will also be made fully accessible for persons with disabilities, with ramps, lifts, Braille signage and wheelchair-friendly pathways. Modern safety systems, including CCTV surveillance, fire alarms and fire safety infrastructure, will also be installed across the campus.
The Chief Minister directed officials to strictly adhere to quality standards and project timelines. She said a robust quality assurance mechanism would be put in place and regular monitoring carried out to ensure timely completion. She also made it clear that unnecessary delays and cost overruns would not be tolerated.
“Procurement of equipment, recruitment of staff, university affiliation and other operational requirements for the medical college would be completed in later stages in line with NMC norms,”the CM added.