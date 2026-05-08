Delhi approves Rs 806-crore medical college project at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the construction of a modern medical college and hostel complex at the Indira Gandhi Hospital campus in Dwarka. The project, estimated at Rs 805.99 crore, is targeted for completion by 2028, officials said. In a major push to Delhi’s healthcare and medical education infrastructure, the project received clearance at a recent meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by CM Rekha Gupta.

On Thursday, Gupta said the project would include a full-fledged medical college, separate hostels for male and female students, faculty housing and a modern academic block. The initiative is expected to address the growing demand for doctors in the capital while significantly strengthening Delhi’s healthcare services.

The college will be developed in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms and will eventually accommodate 250 MBBS seats annually. Teaching activities will begin with an initial batch of 150 students, officials said.

The project will be executed in phases. The first phase will focus on the construction of the academic block, student hostels and residential quarters for faculty members. Around 1,17,246 square metres will be developed in this phase, including nearly 34,000 square metres of basement space for parking and other essential facilities, officials said.