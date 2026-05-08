Delhi High Court cuts jail term after wife forgives husband

NEW DELHI: After a woman forgave her husband for setting her on fire over dowry while she was pregnant, the Delhi High Court has reduced the jail term awarded to him for the offence for preserving the “cordiality” of their relationship since they are currently living together.

“Cases like the instant case are apparently a testament of the evils of dowry system and the extent of greed of materialistic possessions has blinded the humans,” Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav said in an order passed on May 4, modifying their seven-year jail term to the period already undergone by them in custody.

The woman, who suffered severe burns in the 2000 incident, told the court she was now living with her husband and did not want action against him, his mother or brother. The HC noted the couple now have five children, including three born after the incident.