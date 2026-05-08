Delhi LG urges officials to tackle urbanisation challenges with innovation, ethical clarity

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday said the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation in cities must be addressed with commitment, innovation and ethical clarity by officials.

The LG was speaking at the ‘Niyukti Samaroh’ (recruitment day) organised by the Delhi Development Authority.

“Addressing these challenges will require not only technical competence, but also commitment, innovation and ethical clarity,” Sandhu said. “We are living in an era of profound transformation. This occasion is not merely about administrative appointments; it represents a broader shift in governance across our nation,” he added.

The LG said the country is currently passing through the ‘Amrit Kaal’, a defining period where the actions taken today will shape India in 2047. He added that the newly recruited officials are becoming part of an institution that plays a central role in shaping Delhi’s future.

“You are entering service at a time when cities are facing complex challenges like rapid urbanisation, environmental pressures and increasing expectations from citizens,” Sandhu said.

Taking part in the ‘Niyukti Samaroh’, the LG said the recruits were not only joining a public organisation but also becoming custodians of a long-term vision for the development and future of the city.