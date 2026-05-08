Delhi Police arrests 482 in four-state drive against gangsters

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested 482 people and conducted raids at over 1,000 locations during the 48-hour-long “Operation Gang Bust 2.0” against organised crime syndicates, officials said. The operation was carried out across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh between Tuesday and Thursday, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the crackdown targeted organised crime networks and foot soldiers allegedly linked to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, who is accused of recruiting operatives through social media for anti-national activities.

Police said nine members of the Bhatti network were arrested. The accused were allegedly tasked with carrying out random firing at security personnel in north India and Delhi-NCR and were also involved in arms trafficking. During the operation, police conducted 1,014 raids and recovered 141 pistols, 212 cartridges, 79 knives, 24 vehicles, Rs 19 lakh cash, 31 mobile phones, 19 kg narcotics and 1,234 liquor quarters.