Delhi sees rise in draft cases, fall in economic offences: NCRB

NEW DELHI: Delhi has witnessed more than a 26 per cent rise in cases filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of IPC from 19 in 2023 to 24 in 2024. However, the cases related to the vertical increased by over 100 per cent as compared to 2022, which had recorded only 11 such cases.

According to data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau, among the Union Territories, only Jammu and Kashmir recorded more cases than the capital, with 87 cases registered in 2024.

Chandigarh reported seven cases, while Puducherry recorded three. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands registered two cases, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep reported one case each.

Among the states, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of the IPC, with 721 cases. It was followed by Tamil Nadu with 364 cases, Karnataka with 334, Rajasthan with 318, Punjab with 280, and Gujarat with 244 cases, according to the data.