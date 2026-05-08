Delhi sees rise in draft cases, fall in economic offences: NCRB

NEW DELHI: Delhi has witnessed more than a 26 per cent rise in cases filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of IPC from 19 in 2023 to 24 in 2024. However, the cases related to the vertical increased by over 100 per cent as compared to 2022, which had recorded only 11 such cases.
According to data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau, among the Union Territories, only Jammu and Kashmir recorded more cases than the capital, with 87 cases registered in 2024.
Chandigarh reported seven cases, while Puducherry recorded three. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands registered two cases, while Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep reported one case each.
Among the states, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and related sections of the IPC, with 721 cases. It was followed by Tamil Nadu with 364 cases, Karnataka with 334, Rajasthan with 318, Punjab with 280, and Gujarat with 244 cases, according to the data.
The capital had 138 cases pending investigation from the previous year, 24 cases reported during the year, 10 cases reopened for investigation, four cases transferred to other states or agencies, four cases in which final reports were submitted, 19 cases chargesheeted, and 145 cases pending investigation at the end of the year.
Apart from this, 37 people were arrested, 34 people were chargesheeted, seven people were convicted, and three people were acquitted, and these were the categories under action taken by courts.
Delhi has also witnessed a marginal decrease in cases related to economic offences. There were 4,524 cases in 2024, while it was 4,580 in 2023.
‘Top metro in murders linked to love affairs’
Delhi recorded the highest number of murders linked to illicit relationships and love affairs among metropolitan cities, according to the latest figures of NCRB.
The city recorded 11 murders committed out of ‘love affairs’ and 30 killings over ‘illicit relationships’.
Also, disputes related to families, property and money were the prime motives in most of the murder cases.