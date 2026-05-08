Delhi to get 13 more monitoring stations

NEW DELHI: The capital will get 13 more Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) this year and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is working on 10 of these stations, which are expected to be functional by October.

An official from the committee said that Delhi currently has the highest number of air quality monitoring stations among all cities in the country, as well as the highest density of CAAQMS.

“Currently, Delhi has 47 CAAQMS, with plans to set up 13 more. DPCC is working on plans for 10 of the air quality monitoring stations,” the senior official said. He added, “DPCC is also developing a supersite that will collect in-depth data.”

The remaining three stations will be undertaken by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and are expected to be operational around July. The locations of the new CAAQMS are however yet to be finalised.

Earlier this year, in February, chief minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated six new CAAQMS. She also pointed out that the government is working to ensure that for every 25 sq km of area in Delhi, there is at least one air quality monitoring station to provide complete and accurate data on pollution levels as well as sources.