Delhi tops among Union Territories in crimes against foreigners

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes against foreigners among all Union Territories in 2024, with 64 cases registered, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau. Among all states and Union Territories combined, Maharashtra followed with 41 such cases.

The capital also witnessed a sharp rise in crimes committed by foreigners. Delhi registered 201 such cases in 2024, up from 130 in 2023 — an increase of over 54 per cent.

Delhi recorded the highest number of crimes by foreigners among Union Territories. However, across the country, West Bengal reported the highest number of such cases at 992, followed by Maharashtra with 386 cases.

Across India, 257 incidents of crimes against foreigners were reported in 2024, compared to 238 in 2023 and 192 in 2022, indicating a steady rise over the past two years.

In Delhi alone, cases of crimes against foreigners increased from 40 in 2023 to 64 in 2024. The rate of chargesheets was 75.9% of all the states, while it was 45.5% in UTs.

In Delhi, the cases involving foreigners included one murder case, one attempt to murder, seven theft cases, one extortion case, six cheating cases, 29 forgery cases, one counterfeiting case, and 13 cases under other categories.