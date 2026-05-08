Eviction notices issued to Delhi's Yamuna Bazar residents

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday issued eviction notices to residents of 310 dwellings of Yamuna Bazar in Kashmere Gate area. A demolition drive will clear the “encroachment” if the residents do not vacate within a fortnight.

The dwellings are along the banks of the Yamuna on the Ring Road in the O-Zone, comprising floodplain land owned by DDA. The Yamuna floodwaters inundate the low-lying colony every year, posing a threat to people, cattle, and property.

Such recurring flooding necessitates emergency response measures, including temporary relocation and rehabilitation by the revenue department, which strain public resources and the public exchequer.

The DDMA notice said that occupation of the floodplain area constitutes a potential disaster risk requiring preventive and mitigation measures under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

It warned, “Failure to comply with this order shall invite action, including demolition of unauthorised structures and eviction, to be carried out by the concerned authorities without further notice.”