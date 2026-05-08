IndiGo to launch 1st Jewar flights

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Lucknow will be the first to land at the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar while the airline’s plane to Bengaluru will be the first to take off from the airport on June 15, the day domestic commercial operations are scheduled to begin there.
IndiGo will connect to more than 16 cities in the initial weeks. Akasa Air and Air India Express, which will operate from NIA, are still finalising their flight schedule. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the `11,200-crore airport on March 28. Earlier this week, the airport announced the operational launch date.
Sharing details of the inaugural day flights, an official release from IndiGo said 6E 2278 will touch down at Noida at 8.05 am on June 15 after taking off an hour earlier from Lucknow.
Half an hour later, the first flight from NIA will depart to Bengaluru. It will take off at 8.35 am from Noida and reach the Kempegowda International Airport at 11.05 am, the release said.
In their return trips, the flight from Bengaluru will leave at 3.45 pm and return to Noida at 6.20 pm while the other inaugural day flight will depart from Noida at 6.55 pm and reach Lucknow at 8 pm. “IndiGo plans to introduce direct flights to at least 16 destinations in a progressive manner,” the release said.
Apart from key metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it would connect tier‑2 and tier‑3 destinations, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar and Srinagar. Bookings for these trips have begun, the statement said.
“We are pleased to announce the launch of our operations from Noida International Airport (NIA), the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR). Strategically positioned on the Yamuna Expressway, NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR,”said Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, IndiGo.
Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR - IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA. As we continue to expand our operations, we remain committed to delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network,” he added.
Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India and is poised to emerge as a major gateway for travellers.
The airport has been developed with the vision of an integrated multi-modal connectivity, supported by road and rail links that will connect Delhi along with its neighbourng states including western UP, said the official statement.
One of largest greenfield airport projects in India
Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India and is poised to emerge as a major gateway for travellers. The airport has been developed with the vision of an integrated multi-modal connectivity, said the official statement.