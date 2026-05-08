IndiGo to launch 1st Jewar flights

NEW DELHI: An IndiGo flight from Lucknow will be the first to land at the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar while the airline’s plane to Bengaluru will be the first to take off from the airport on June 15, the day domestic commercial operations are scheduled to begin there.

IndiGo will connect to more than 16 cities in the initial weeks. Akasa Air and Air India Express, which will operate from NIA, are still finalising their flight schedule. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the `11,200-crore airport on March 28. Earlier this week, the airport announced the operational launch date.

Sharing details of the inaugural day flights, an official release from IndiGo said 6E 2278 will touch down at Noida at 8.05 am on June 15 after taking off an hour earlier from Lucknow.

Half an hour later, the first flight from NIA will depart to Bengaluru. It will take off at 8.35 am from Noida and reach the Kempegowda International Airport at 11.05 am, the release said.

In their return trips, the flight from Bengaluru will leave at 3.45 pm and return to Noida at 6.20 pm while the other inaugural day flight will depart from Noida at 6.55 pm and reach Lucknow at 8 pm. “IndiGo plans to introduce direct flights to at least 16 destinations in a progressive manner,” the release said.

Apart from key metro cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it would connect tier‑2 and tier‑3 destinations, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar and Srinagar. Bookings for these trips have begun, the statement said.