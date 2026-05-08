Max temperature dips in Delhi, likely to increase

NEW DELHI: The city on Thursday saw a slight decrease in the maximum temperature, as partly cloudy skies persisted throughout most of the day, India Meteorological Department said.

The IMD also forecast a likely increase in temperatures in the coming days. Safdarjung, representative of the city’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees below the normal, the Met Centre said. The minimum temperatures across all major weather stations, however, saw a rise.

“Partly cloudy skies persisted in the city, leading to a rise in minimum temperature and a fall in maximum temperature, as cloudy conditions prevent heat from escaping from the earth’s surface at night and vice versa,” an IMD official said.