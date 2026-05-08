Relief in name only: A peep into Delhi’s heat-struck shelter homes

NEW DELHI: The night shelters run by the Delhi government, which aid the poor and homeless during extreme winter and peak summer months, are unprepared to handle the impending high temperatures, even though occasional showers have brought temporary relief.

The shelter homes this newspaper visited appeared ready to help residents, with individual cabins, beds placed side by side, coolers specially equipped for summer, and water filters. Even though the facilities appear fully functional at first glance, a deeper look into residents’ living conditions reveals several loopholes.

Sitting in one corner of the Sarai Kale Khan night shelter run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is 18-year-old Nazmi. She is worried about the environment she lives in. She showed this reporter the unhygienic conditions in the washrooms and lavatories.

They are in this state because most taps do not function, she says. The saving grace, she adds, is access to drinking water, which becomes more than an essential commodity during peak summer.