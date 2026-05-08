Rs 5K crore invested for modernising IT infrastructure in post offices: Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

NEW DELHI: Union minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia and chief minister Rekha Gupta have inaugurated the newly renovated and modernised Nehru Place post office.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia said that India Post is one of the country’s most trusted institutions and continues to play a critical role in financial inclusion, service delivery and national connectivity.

He said that just as arteries carrying blood sustain the human body, the department of posts serves and connects every corner of the nation through its unmatched network and dedicated workforce, including the Dakiyas (postmen), who remain deeply connected with every household.

He emphasised that legacy institutions must evolve with changing times and highlighted the department’s efforts to modernise infrastructure, strengthen logistics capabilities and improve customer-centric services and experience. He stated that the renovated post office reflects the department’s commitment towards creating bright, efficient, digitally enabled and citizen-friendly public service spaces.

He said that the department has invested nearly Rs 5,000 crore in modernising its IT infrastructure and has rolled out advanced postal technology over the past year.

As part of this transformation, the department has introduced several citizen-centric reforms, including UPI-enabled services, OTP-based delivery, 24x7 and extended-hour post office services, and guaranteed time-bound delivery services such as 24-hour speed post and 48-hour speed posts across major metros.