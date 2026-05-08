Six vacant seats of Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s standing committee to be filled this month

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 18-member standing committee is likely to fill six vacant seats in the upcoming weeks, officials said on Thursday.

The standing committee has 18 members and serves as the top executive and decision-making body of the corporation. It handles key financial functions, approves projects and plays a central role in shaping, finalising and implementing policies for the city.

According to officials, remaining six vacant seats on the standing committee will be filled through elections from zonal ward committees in the meeting, which is likely to be held in the third or fourth week of May. Nine members retired after a draw of lots conducted on March 31, they added.

On April 29, Jai Bhagwan Yadav from Begumpur and Manish Chadha from Paharganj were elected to the standing committee from the BJP, while AAP councillor Jalaj Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh was also elected to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) panel, taking the tally of the panel to 12.

Out of 18, six are elected from the MCD house and 12 from each zonal ward committee. Under MCD rules, each standing committee member has a two-year term, but after the first year, half the members retire through a draw of lots.